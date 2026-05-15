Georgia agent sold fake insurance coverage, pocketed premium payments: Officials

DALTON, Ga. — A former Georgia insurance agent faces charges after authorities say she sold fake workers’ compensation insurance policies and pocketed thousands of dollars from unsuspecting business owners.

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According to the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation, Lucy Margarita Suarez,33, of Dalton, was arrested April 29 in Miami, Fla., and taken to the Whitfield County Jail.

Investigators say Suarez owned and operated EliteOne Solutions, formerly located on East Morris Street in Dalton.

Authorities charged Suarez with five counts of insurance fraud and one count of forgery following an investigation by the State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division.

According to investigators, Suarez allegedly convinced customers they were purchasing legitimate workers’ compensation insurance coverage through her agency. Officials say she then converted the premium payments for personal use instead of securing actual coverage.

Investigators also accuse Suarez of issuing fake certificates of insurance to clients as proof of coverage.

Officials say business owners and contractors believed valid insurance policies were in place when, in reality, the companies were uninsured.

The investigation revealed victims lost thousands of dollars while under the impression they had legitimate workers’ compensation coverage.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and additional victims and charges are possible.

The State Board of Workers’ Compensation is urging anyone in the Dalton or Whitfield County area who purchased workers’ compensation insurance through EliteOne Solutions or contractors who received certificates of insurance from the agency to contact the Enforcement Division at 404-657-7285 or 800-533-0682.

Officials also encourage businesses to verify workers’ compensation coverage through the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation website or directly with insurance carriers.

The agency says suspected workers’ compensation fraud can also be reported online through the board’s website.

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