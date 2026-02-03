Kelly Clarkson announces final season as host of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson announced that she will step down as host of the “The Kelly Clarkson Show” at the end of the year.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has brought viewers a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people, performances, games and Kelly’s unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting and more.

In a statement shared on Monday, the singer said she is forever grateful for that opportunity and fans welcoming her into their homes.

“There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show,” Clarkson wrote on Instagram.

The “American Idol” winner says it isn’t an easy decision to step away from the show, but she is focused on prioritizing her children, who lost their father last year.

The show confirmed in a news release that it will air new episodes hosted by Clarkson through Fall 2026.

