Georgia small town mayor resigns weeks after firing entire police department

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — The mayor of a Georgia small town handed over his resignation letter in wake of a controversy surrounding the police department.

The Town of Cohutta council accepted Mayor Ron Shinnick’s resignation on Friday, WTVC NewsChannel 9 in Chattanooga reports.

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Shinnick faced questions after he abruptly shut down the town’s police department and fired all of its officers. The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office took over all policing responsibilities.

Cohutta later reinstated all officers.

The council also passed an emergency ordinance to prohibit Shinnick from disbanding the police department again without action from the town council within 30 days. Councilmembers say they stepped in because the town’s charter wasn’t followed by not giving 30 days written notice before employees can be removed.

Shinnick resigned days later. His biography page is still on the town’s website.

There will be a special town council meeting on Wednesday to select an interim mayor, WTVC reports.

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