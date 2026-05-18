I-285 reopening Monday morning after weekend-long closure

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation is set to reopen all lanes of Interstate 285 that were shut down for the weekend.

Crews closed all lanes between MLK Jr. Drive and Cascade Road Friday night and have been working through the weekend to repair the crumbling road.

GDOT plans to reopen the lanes around 5 a.m. Monday. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports that the southbound lanes reopened early around 4 a.m. but the northbound lanes remain closed

Triple Team Traffic will have a live look at the roads every 10 minutes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

GDOT announced earlier this year plans for a 3-year, $370 million project to rebuild 17 miles on I-285 westside.

That section of the perimeter, built in the late 1960s, needs a full reconstruction after decades of heavy truck and freight traffic. Contractors said drivers will notice better water drainage, new barrier walls, guardrails and overhead signs when the improvements are finished.

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There will be some pain to make progress. And this weekend’s full closure won’t be the last.

GDOT says the full closures are necessary to cut the project time from six years to three years.

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