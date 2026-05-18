Mother says Atlanta elementary school student suffered chipped tooth, bruises in PE class accident

ATLANTA — A mother says her third-grade daughter came home from school with a chipped tooth and bruises on her face after an accident during PE class at Humphries Elementary School, and she is frustrated with how the incident was handled.

“My daughter was in PE class on Monday, and I got a phone call from her PE teacher saying that she was in an accident, saying that she fell off a scooter,” mother Nakia Nelms said.

Nelms said she was shocked when her daughter returned home from school with visible injuries.

“She has a busted lip, and then her forehead is, she got a bruise on her forehead, she had bruise up under her eye,” Nelms said.

Nelms said her daughter also suffered a chipped front tooth.

“The dentist people explained to me that the tooth was dead, the nerve, and it was exposed, and she would have to get a tooth replaced,” she said.

Nelms said she went to the school Tuesday and Wednesday trying to get more information, but said no one was available to speak with her. She said she was finally able to view video of the incident Thursday after Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers reached out to APS regarding the incident.

“You called them and you sent your email to them. Then that’s when he called me,” Nelms said.

After reviewing the video, Nelms said she learned her daughter fell forward while riding a scooter during gym class.

“She was standing up on her knees, so she went face first, no balance,” Nelms said.

However, Nelms said the details shown in the video did not match what she was initially told by school staff.

“He told me Brooke was laying on her stomach. Then he also told me that Brooklyn was sitting on it. Neither one of those were the truth,” Nelms said.

Atlanta Public Schools told Rogers the type of scooter involved was designed to mimic a bicycle and help students with core and balance training. The district said it looked into the incident and determined the school followed protocol.

Nelms said her daughter has ADHD and severe anxiety disorder and should have been monitored more closely while participating in the activity.

“It’s most upsetting to me because my daughter suffers a mental problem. She has ADHD, and she also has severe anxiety disorder,” Nelms said.

She said she believes staff should have intervened if her daughter was not using the scooter properly.

“Falling off a scooter is not a freak accident when you have people there watching,” Nelms said.

Nelms said her daughter did not return to school all last week and will now need to have a fake tooth constructed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group