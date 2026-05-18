I-285 set to reopen early Monday after construction closure

Interstate 285 has been closed all weekend for repairs, and drivers have had to detour.

But motorists are expected to be able to use the major roadway again early Monday morning.

Georgia Department of Transportation expects to open all lanes by 5 a.m. Monday.

As Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco reported on Friday, GDOT said this is the first of multiple shutdowns it will require to rebuild 17 miles of I-285.

Workers said they need to shut down the entire interstate during portions of the project to replace the 60-year-old concrete with asphalt.

To do that fast and safely with the equipment required to do it, contractors said it’s necessary to shut down all lanes.

Contractors said drivers will notice better water drainage, new barrier walls, guardrails and overhead signs when the improvements are finished.

GDOT expects the closures to cut the project time from six years to three years.

Drivers spoke to Channel 2’s Bryan Mims about how they’ve coped with the closure all weekend.

Nearby businesses told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers they noticed a drop in foot traffic.

MARTA said bus routes were also affected by the closure.

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