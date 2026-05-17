I-285 closure: MARTA says construction causing delays on some bus routes

ATLANTA — Construction on Interstate 285 has a large section of the roadway closed and officials say it could affect how some non-drivers get around.
MARTA said the closures for construction were going to impact how some riders get around.
In a recent announcement, the agency said the closure would affect ride times and scheduling for MARTA bus and MARTA Mobility customers.
"Due to the I-285 closure occurring through Monday, May 18 at 5 a.m., MARTA bus and Mobility customers should expect service delays and longer wait times caused by increased traffic on surface streets," the agency said.
MARTA said rail service is operating normally but encouraged customers to allow extra time for station connections.
What routes will be impacted by delays
- Route 2 – Ponce De Leon, Donald Lee Hollowell
- Route 3 – King Memorial Station, H.E. Holmes Station
- Route 5 – Piedmont Road, Sandy Springs
- Route 14 – Bland Town/Hightower Road
- Route 26 – James Jackson Pkwy, Perry Boulevard
- Route 42 – McDaniel Street/Pryor Road
- Route 51 – Joseph E. Boone, Ralph McGill
- Route 52 – Marietta Road
- Route 66 – Brownlee Road, Harbin Road
- Route 71 – Cascade Road
- Route 73 – Fulton Industrial
- Route 83 – Campbellton Road
- Route 84 – Camp Creek
- Route 96 – Dogwood Drive/Virginia Avenue
- Route 115 – Kensington Sta. Stone Crest Mall
- Route 116 – Redan Road
- Route 117 – Stone Mountain, Panola Road
- Route 120 – E. Ponce De Leon
- Route 165 – Fairburn Road/Camp Creek Pkwy
- Route 178 – Mt. Zion Road
- Route 184 – Camp Creek
- Route 191 – Riverdale/ ATL International Terminal
- Route 194 – Conley Road/ Mount Zion
- MARTA Reach Zone 304
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