I-285 closure: MARTA says construction causing delays on some bus routes

ATLANTA — Construction on Interstate 285 has a large section of the roadway closed and officials say it could affect how some non-drivers get around.

MARTA said the closures for construction were going to impact how some riders get around.

In a recent announcement, the agency said the closure would affect ride times and scheduling for MARTA bus and MARTA Mobility customers.

"Due to the I-285 closure occurring through Monday, May 18 at 5 a.m., MARTA bus and Mobility customers should expect service delays and longer wait times caused by increased traffic on surface streets," the agency said.

MARTA said rail service is operating normally but encouraged customers to allow extra time for station connections.

What routes will be impacted by delays

Route 2 – Ponce De Leon, Donald Lee Hollowell

Route 3 – King Memorial Station, H.E. Holmes Station

Route 5 – Piedmont Road, Sandy Springs

Route 14 – Bland Town/Hightower Road

Route 26 – James Jackson Pkwy, Perry Boulevard

Route 42 – McDaniel Street/Pryor Road

Route 51 – Joseph E. Boone, Ralph McGill

Route 52 – Marietta Road

Route 66 – Brownlee Road, Harbin Road

Route 71 – Cascade Road

Route 73 – Fulton Industrial

Route 83 – Campbellton Road

Route 84 – Camp Creek

Route 96 – Dogwood Drive/Virginia Avenue

Route 115 – Kensington Sta. Stone Crest Mall

Route 116 – Redan Road

Route 117 – Stone Mountain, Panola Road

Route 120 – E. Ponce De Leon

Route 165 – Fairburn Road/Camp Creek Pkwy

Route 178 – Mt. Zion Road

Route 184 – Camp Creek

Route 191 – Riverdale/ ATL International Terminal

Route 194 – Conley Road/ Mount Zion

MARTA Reach Zone 304

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