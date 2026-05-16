Georgia police chief hits 70-year-old while responding to burglary call, GSP says

HELEN, Ga. — A man was injured after being hit by a patrol vehicle Friday night, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troopers with the Gainesville Post said the crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. on May 15 at the intersection of State Route 17 and Main Street in Helen.

GSP said, Helen Police Chief Althea Barrett was driving south on State Route 17 with emergency lights and sirens activated as she responded to assist another officer on a burglary call.

Troopers said Barrett was trying to turn left on Yonah Road when her patrol vehicle collided with a man.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to GSP, video provided by an independent witness appeared to show the man was not inside the crosswalk at the time of the crash, although authorities said he was close to it.

Witnesses told troopers the man appeared to be walking from a nearby parking lot across the roadway to a restaurant.

Officials said the man is a 70-year-old Florida resident. He was taken to the hospital and is currently stable.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group