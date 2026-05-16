4 shot in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after four people were shot in Atlanta early Saturday morning.

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According to Atlanta police, officers responded to the area of Forsyth Street to a person shot call.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital and are currently stable, police said.

A short time later, officers located a third victim near the Greyhound Bus Station.

APD said a fourth victim later showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

All four victims told police they were in the Forsyth Street area when a group of unidentified individuals began shooting, striking them during the gunfire.

No suspects have been identified, and investigators have not released a possible motive. The victims’ ages and identities were not released.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest updates beginning on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

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