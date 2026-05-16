4 shot in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after four people were shot in Atlanta early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to the area of Forsyth Street to a person shot call.
When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital and are currently stable, police said.
A short time later, officers located a third victim near the Greyhound Bus Station.
- Former police officer among 3 charged after north Georgia shooting
- UGA grad dies after jumping into lake to celebrate
- Alleged Georgia cocaine trafficker pulled from ocean after plane crash near the Bahamas
APD said a fourth victim later showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle.
All four victims told police they were in the Forsyth Street area when a group of unidentified individuals began shooting, striking them during the gunfire.
No suspects have been identified, and investigators have not released a possible motive. The victims’ ages and identities were not released.
This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest updates beginning on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group