Former police officer among 3 charged after north Georgia shooting

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia police officer is among three people charged in connection with a shooting investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The GBI announced the arrests of Jorge Alejandro Gonzalez, 44, Jose Neo Rodriguez, 28, and Adrianna Gonzalez, age 27, all of Chatsworth.

Investigators said Rodriguez is a former officer with the Calhoun Police Department.

According to the GBI, Jorge Gonzalez is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Rodriguez and Adrianna Gonzalez are both charged with making false statements to law enforcement, stalking, and aggravated assault.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation began on May 6 after the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI assistance in a shooting investigation along County Farm Road in Whitfield County.

Authorities said investigators determined Jorge Gonzalez shot at a man and woman during the incident.

The GBI said Rodriguez and Adrianna Gonzalez helped Jorge Gonzalez locate and follow the victims before the shooting. Investigators also accuse the pair of providing false statements to law enforcement during the investigation.

Jorge Gonzalez was arrested on May 6 and booked into the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Detention Center.

Rodriguez and Adrianna Gonzalez were later arrested on May 13 and also booked into the detention.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424 . Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the GBI tip line or mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

©2026 Cox Media Group