Man says MARTA Mobility left him stranded for 7 hours, calls for more reliable service

ATLANTA — A longtime MARTA Mobility rider says ongoing delays with the service have left him stranded for hours at a time, including one instance where he waited seven hours for a ride home after a job interview.

“I know it’s a 30 minute window, let it be 30, no more than 45 minutes to an hour, two hours, and seven hours, like I was last Thursday, that should not happen, that’s unfair,” said Dale Robinson, who has relied on MARTA Mobility since 2005.

Robinson, who is wheelchair bound and cannot use his legs or hands, said he has experienced repeated problems since MARTA began transitioning to the new Breeze card system earlier this year.

“They changed the system with the Breeze cards, and they’re trying to change their system for the World Cup. I understand that’s a good thing for Atlanta, but still focus on the people who are disabled here in Atlanta, because that’s the only way I can get around, and several other people,” Robinson said.

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Robinson said last Thursday he was supposed to be picked up from a Dave & Buster’s at 12:45 p.m. after a job interview, but no one arrived until around 7 p.m.

“Hour after hour, I’m like, are they coming?” Robinson said.

He said the lengthy delay created serious challenges.

“Being stuck that long, having to use the restroom on myself, that that really hurt me,” Robinson said.

Robinson said dependable transportation is critical because he must return home at a certain time for nursing care.

“I have nursing services, so I have to make it home by a certain time in order for my nurse to care for me, and they messed me up,” he said.

He added that MARTA Mobility gives him the ability to live more independently.

“Without them, I can’t do a lot of things that adults can do, and I really rely on them and need them,” Robinson said.

Robinson said unreliable service could also impact his employment opportunities and medical appointments.

“If I get a job, I can get fired. A doctor’s appointment missed, they charge $20 for missed appointments, so I really needed them to get better,” he said.

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In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, MARTA acknowledged recent service problems connected to system upgrades.

“Our goal is to provide reliable service and we did not deliver.

Technical failures during a planned upgrade to routing equipment resulted in fewer Mobility vehicles available for service and significant delays over several days. MARTA’s IT and Operations teams worked to resolve these issues as quickly as possible, and regular service has been restored.

During significant service delays, Mobility dispatch may attempt to contact impacted customers but were not successful in this instance. A member of the Mobility team will contact Dale directly to discuss his experience and assist.

Mobility customers who experience service issues are encouraged to call 404-848-5000 for assistance.

MARTA also said customers who depend on Mobility bus services should be prepared for delays and longer wait times this weekend because of the Interstate 285 construction project.

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