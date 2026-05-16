Man found guilty of causing 4-month-old niece to have brain bleed

CARROLL COUNTY, GA. — More than four years after an infant suffered major injuries, her uncle has been sentenced to prison.

A Carroll County jury found Demonte Burke-Agan guilty of cruelty to children and aggravated battery on Wednesday. He was sentenced to 40 years with the first 30 to serve in prison.

Prosecutors say that Burke-Agan was babysitting his brother’s 4-month-old daughter in March 2022.

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When the infant’s mom picked her up the next day, she noticed several injuries over the child’s entire body and rushed her to Tanner Hospital in Villa Rica.

The child was life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where she was diagnosed with catastrophic brain injuries and several external injuries that were not caused by accident.

Prosecutors say the child survived but her speech and mobility were severely affected.

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In September, Burke-Agan was set to go to trial, but his attorney was charged with contempt after he was more than an hour late to court.

When the attorney arrived, the judge determined that he was “physically and mentally impaired” and ordered for him to spend 20 days in the Carroll County Jail.

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