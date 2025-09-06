Metro Atlanta defense attorney late to trial. Now, he’s the one in jail

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta defense attorney is being held in contempt of court after he showed up to the start of a trial late earlier this week.

According to Carroll County court records obtained by Channel 2 Action News, jury selection for the trial of Demonte Burke-Agan was set to begin on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But when the judge called the case, defense attorney Jason Swindle wasn’t there. When Swindle still had not arrived an hour later, the judge sent deputies to his home.

Swindle arrived at the courthouse at 10:30 a.m. and met with Judge Dustin Hightower in his chambers.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the court order, Hightower determined that Swindle was “physically and mentally impaired” and ordered for him to be held in contempt.

Swindle was ordered to spend 20 days in the Carroll County Jail.

Court records show that Burke-Agan was indicted on child cruelty and aggravated battery. He is accused of causing injuries to his 4-month-old child to the point of causing a brain bleed.

It’s unclear when Burke-Agan’s trial will continue.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group