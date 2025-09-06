No. 4 Bulldogs game time moved up due to weather

ATHENS, Ga. — Kickoff is coming a little sooner than expected for the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs and the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday afternoon.

Due to anticipated weather later in the day, the Bulldogs and Governors will now kick off at 2:30 p.m., instead of 3:30 p.m.

Get the breakdown of the UGA game and all the other Week 2 games on SEC Gameday on 2 after the last game on Saturday night.

Gates at Sanford Stadium in Athens will open at 1 p.m.

The game will air on ESPN+.

