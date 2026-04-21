HGTV creator’s $42 million ocean-front Georgia mansion hits the market

SEA ISLAND, Ga. — HGTV creator Ken Lowe has put his ocean-front estate on Georgia’s coast up for sale.

The sprawling 11,000 square foot mansion on Sea Island has a price tag of $42 million.

The home was custom-built in 2021 and given the cleverly-titled name “Lowe Tide.”

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It features five bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms and sits on three-quarters of an acre.

Julia Lowe told The Wall Street Journal that she is big fan of French culture, evidenced by Parisian design throughout the home, which she says was heavily influenced by her time there.

The former pastry chef and chocolatier said she made sure to add a room specifically for making chocolate, she told the Journal.

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According to listing from Susan Imhoff, the home also features a professional-grade chef’s kitchen, chef’s office, guest accommodations, staff quarters, loggias, solarium, pool, heated floors and much more.

If a view of the Atlantic Ocean from ground level isn’t enough, you can also enjoy the view from a rooftop terrace.

Check out the full listing here.

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