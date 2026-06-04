Postal worker dies at troubled metro Atlanta facility; USPS to provide counseling

PALMETTO, Ga. — The U.S. Postal Service confirmed an employee had died on-site at the regional distribution center in Palmetto.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on the facility, and the ways it was causing concerns for residents and lawmakers, for multiple years.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes will bring the latest updates on this story, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, a USPS spokeswoman said the agency is continuing to prioritize the safety and well-being of the plant employees.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a postal family member on June 3. Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Due to privacy concerns, the Postal Service does not publicly comment on matters involving its personnel,” the statement says in part.

The dead employee was not identified, but USPS said it would be providing counseling services to the RDC’s employees.

Channel 2 Action News is still working to learn more about what happened, and who the employee was.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group