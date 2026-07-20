Metro Atlanta mayor ordered to turn in city property by Noon; he never showed up

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — One of the youngest mayors in Georgia history is under investigation for misusing his city credit card.

Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams was given a deadline of Noon on Monday to turn over city property.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot stood outside city hall on Monday with cameras aimed at the front and back doors and never saw Williams.

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Williams was elected earlier this year and, at 22, is the youngest mayor in Stockbridge history and one of the youngest mayors in state history.

Last week, the city council voted to implement an independent investigation into the mayor’s spending, but also added that their actions “do not constitute a finding of misconduct or wrongdoing.”

The council’s resolution expressly states that these measures are administrative in nature and are “designed solely to preserve the integrity of city operations during the investigative process.”

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Elliot reached out to Williams through social media and a personal contact, but was told by a spokesperson that he has no plans to issue a statement on Monday.

It’s unclear what happens now that Williams has missed the deadline. A spokesperson confirmed other measures are in place, but did not comment on what those are.

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