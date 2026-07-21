Soldier killed in Iranian strike primarily lived in Georgia

GEORGIA — One of two soldiers killed in an Iranian missile strike primarily lived in Georgia, according to his family.

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, enlisted in Hawaii, but primarily lived in Georgia, his father told CNN by phone.

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Feehan was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He died on Saturday.

U.S. Central Command said he and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, were killed while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks.

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Feehan’s parents, Stephen and Shari Feehan, shared a statement with CNN saying he was set to be married when he returned from his deployment and then planned on attending law school.

We are completely heartbroken and devastated by the loss of life of our beloved son 1LT Tyler James Feehan aka “Tivo” as well as the other America Heros that lost their lives or were injured in this tragic attack. We want America and the world to know Tyler lived life to the fullest and accomplished more in his 25 years than most complete in a lifetime. He was always looking forward to the next big adventure from climbing up to Everest Base Camp to trekking the El Camino de Santiago from France through Spain. He was an amazing leader that always put his troops first and loved to serve, always teaching his passion of finance and the importance of education. Tyler promoted service to our country, pointing out the tremendous benifits of service, especially leadership and discipline. He was loved and adored by everyone that he came acrossed. He leaves behind broken hearted parents, a devastated fiance, 4 sets of grandparents, many uncles, aunts, and cousins he adores. He was set to be married when he returned from deployment and to pursue his next area of service by completing law school, as he would qoute on a regular basis from leaglly blonde “what like its hard”. Our prayers as always go out to all service men and women that put themselves out there for the betterment of our country. We are a so proud of you Tyler, completely devastated but so so proud. We could not have asked for a better son and will make our mission to continue your legacy. We request tha you join us in taking a moment to reflect on the good of America and what it has to offer instead of focusing on the division. To continue Tyler’s legacy, we are working on establishing a scholarship program to encourage and enable those who want to serve and that are serving the opportunity to further education. With this, we are pledging his death gratuity to kick start this scholarship in his name and encourage those that would like to contribute to reach out. — Stephen and Shari Feehan

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