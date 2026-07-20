Man caught following woman, exposing himself around metro Atlanta Walmart

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance footage captured the moments a man followed a woman and child around a Gwinnett County Walmart, exposing himself.
Video shows a man police identified as George Anthony Richards walking around the Pleasant Hill Road store and performing a sex act on himself from behind a rack of children’s clothes.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson breaks down the disturbing surveillance video, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Security workers noticed him following the woman on security cameras and she had no idea what was happening.
“He’s in the act right here. He literally is,” a security officer can be heard saying on body camera.
Richards is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on a $2,600 bond for public indecency and child molestation.
Johnson learned that Richards was already on probation for an armed robbery conviction.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 found dead after mother checks on daughter; suspicious powder found inside Georgia apartment
- Former officer sentenced in hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old on I-75/85
- Georgia kidnapping suspect tries to outrun police after SUV crashes into motel
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group