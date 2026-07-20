Man caught following woman, exposing himself around metro Atlanta Walmart

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance footage captured the moments a man followed a woman and child around a Gwinnett County Walmart, exposing himself.

Video shows a man police identified as George Anthony Richards walking around the Pleasant Hill Road store and performing a sex act on himself from behind a rack of children’s clothes.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson breaks down the disturbing surveillance video, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

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Security workers noticed him following the woman on security cameras and she had no idea what was happening.

“He’s in the act right here. He literally is,” a security officer can be heard saying on body camera.

Richards is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on a $2,600 bond for public indecency and child molestation.

Johnson learned that Richards was already on probation for an armed robbery conviction.

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