Georgia kidnapping suspect tries to outrun police after SUV crashes into motel

JACKONSVILLE, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl abducted out of Georgia was found safe Thursday night at a Jacksonville motel after a coordinated operation involving federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Action News Jax, Channel 2 Action News’ sister station, obtained surveillance video showing the dramatic rescue at the Scottish Inn in San Marco. The video, timestamped around 9:30 p.m., shows more than a dozen officers with guns drawn surrounding an SUV outside a motel room.

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The operation unfolded after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for the teen, who was reported abducted from her home in Baxley, Georgia, more than two hours north of Jacksonville.

Surveillance video shows the SUV crashing into a motel window before a person inside jumps out and attempts to run. Officers quickly surrounded and detained the individual.

Residents and workers in the area described the scene as shocking.

“It was kind of scary, to be honest with you, to see so many cops. Everybody had their guns. So it looked like a dangerous situation,” one witness told Action News Jax.

The motel showed signs of the raid Friday, with boarded-up windows and damaged signage visible outside the property.

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According to Baxley Police, the girl’s biological mother, Giavionnie Carter, and another suspect, Johnathan Kelly, abducted the child from her Georgia home Thursday morning. Investigators said neither suspect had legal custody of the child.

Police said law enforcement agencies tracked the suspects to Jacksonville, where the rescue operation was carried out.

“Everything happened within two minutes and then they stayed there for some time. They didn’t really tell us anything,” another witness said.

Authorities said the girl was safely recovered and is expected to be reunited with her family.

“That’s wonderful. I mean, that they found the girl, that’s really good. I’m happy to hear that,” a nearby resident said.

Baxley Police said they also received a 911 call reporting that Carter was beating on a door with a knife before allegedly abducting her biological daughter.

Carter and Kelly are expected to face multiple charges, including kidnapping. The investigation remains ongoing.

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