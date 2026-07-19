Suspect named in killing of woman at Hall County convenience store

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Hall County say the suspect in the shooting death of a woman at a convenience store is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in an update Sunday they are seeking Antwane Sintell Thurmond, 45, of Oakwood.

He’s wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of Tia Vidon Keith, 44, at the Subhanallah Food Mart on Thursday. He’s accused of chasing her inside the store and opening fire.

Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks reported on Keith’s death and her friends’ response to her loss.

Thurmond, Keith’s former live-in boyfriend, is wanted on charges on malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators conducted a search of Thurmond’s residence and recovered the vehicle he was in after he left the scene.

Thurmond is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 212 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. Among the suspect’s several tattoos is one on his neck reading “Romans 12:19.”

Antwane Sintell Thurmond The suspect in a woman's killing in a metro Atlanta is her former live-in boyfriend, authorities say. Antwane Sintell Thurmond, 45, of Oakwood is wanted by Hall County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Hall County Sheriff's Office/compilation by WSBTV)

Thurmond also has prosthetic lower left leg and walks with a slight limp.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office says anyone who sees Thurmond should call 911.

Those with information on Thurmond’s whereabouts should call (770) 503-3232 or email IntelRequest@hallcounty.org. You can leave anonymous tips.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group