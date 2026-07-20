Man sets house on fire, attacks metro Atlanta family with garden shears, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man faces charges of arson and aggravated assault after attacking a family in Hall County and setting their house on fire.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Billy Fisher was staying at a home on Spring Street in early July.

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On July 3, deputies were called to the home to stop an attack by Fisher on a 13-year-old boy and his father who lived there, while the home was aflame.

Investigators said a woman, also a resident at the home, had called 911 saying the residence was on fire and someone had been assaulted.

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When deputies and firefighters arrived, the sheriff’s office said Fisher “emerged from the burning house with a large set of shears” while chasing the boy and threatening to kill him.

Deputies said the boy’s father had gone into the house to get a phone and Fisher chased him into the burning home with shears as well and the two struggled until Fisher dropped the shears.

Hall County Fire Rescue said Fisher was charged with arson, possessing tools in commission of a crime and reckless conduct by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

HCSO also charged Fisher with two counts of aggravated assault, both of which are felonies.

After being treated for injuries from the fire, Fisher turned himself in on Wednesday and remains in jail without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

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