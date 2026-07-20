Metro gas prices jump up 20+ cents in a week

ATLANTA — Gas prices are on the rise again across the country and in Georgia. AAA says the escalation in Iran is pushing crude oil prices higher.

The national average for an unleaded gallon of gas hit $4.00 on Monday morning, according to AAA. That’s up 13 cents compared to a week ago. Here in Georgia, average gas prices have jumped from $3.56 to $3.76.

A standard 15-gallon tank of regular gas would cost approximately $56.55 to fill up.

“Geopolitical uncertainty and strong summer travel demand remain key factors in the market, and drivers may continue to see upward pressure at the pump in the weeks ahead,” AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said.

The deeper impact on drivers in Georgia and ways to save at the pump, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

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