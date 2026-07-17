Woman shot, killed by ex ran through convenience story to try to get away

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for the man who shot and killed a 44-year-old woman at a convenience store.

Investigators say Tia Keith was shot outside and ran back into the store.

Those who knew her best told Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks they are in shock over the loss.

“Remember her heart, the kind of person that she was. Her sense of humor, that she was a sweet person. She cared about how she looked, she was very glamorous and she would just give to anybody and that she had a family that loved,” said Charlotte Sosebee, her cousin.

Sosebee wants people to remember the person Tia was, not just how her life ended.

The two grew up spending their summers together in Hall County. Charlotte says her first cousin was glamorous, generous and always able to make her family laugh.

Charlotte says her daughter called to tell her Tia had been shot. Still in shock, she drove straight there

Inside the store, surveillance video captured Tia’s desperate attempt to find help.

She ran through the front door and toward the restroom in the back of the store. The clerk heard gunshots, called 911 and ducked behind the counter.

The gunman walked inside and continued to shoot.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Hall County police.

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