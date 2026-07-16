Get ready for a full closure on I-285, starting before end of July

GEORGIA — A long-term single lane closure is already in place in Smyrna and Vinings on Interstate 285, but the Georgia Department of Transportation said that’s going to change.

Starting Thursday, work crews installed a single right lane closure on I-285 between S. Atlanta Road at exit 16 and Paces Ferry Road at exit 18.

GDOT said the closure is supposed to remain in place for about two weeks and are related to the I-285 Westside Rebuild project.

Transportation department officials said the work is for part of the ongoing concrete slab reconstruction and rehabilitation project happening in Fulton County form Collier Drive to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County.

A full closure for the section of I-285 where work is underway will start July 24 at 7 p.m. until July 27 at 5 a.m., weather permitting, GDOT said.

Detours will be in place to help drivers navigate around the closure, according to officials.

The entire $155 million project is expected to finish in fall 2028.

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