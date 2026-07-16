Florida murder suspect may be hiding in north Georgia

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are warning north Georgia residents to be on the lookout for a woman wanted in connection with a Florida murder investigation.

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The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is sharing information from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Florida about Isabelle Rose Johnson,38, who investigators say has been known to frequent Habersham County and other areas of north Georgia.

Johnson is wanted for murder following the discovery of human remains buried in a shallow grave on a property off Sunset Lane in Freeport, Fla. The WCSO later identified the victim as Jason Coulthart.

According to investigators, Johnson has ties to Walton and Okaloosa counties in Florida, as well as several areas in Georgia and lower Alabama.

Authorities describe Johnson as five feet, three inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, but investigators believe she may have recently cut her hair and changed its color to alter her appearance.

Deputies say Johnson is known to use several aliases, including Harley, Jessica Elaine Bowman, Jessica Elaine Thrush, Jessica Elaine Thrash, Jessica Dowdy and possibly “Denise.”

Investigators believe she has a floral tattoo on her left hand near her thumb and forefinger and another tattoo on her right ankle.

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Authorities say Johnson is believed to travel between multiple locations and has been known to persuade people to provide transportation, money or other assistance by using stories involving domestic violence or other hardships.

“We’re doing some targeted enforcement because we know that somebody knows. We know that somebody else probably helped her,” Walton County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dustin Cosson said. “That’s our focus on our mission right now: trying to identify exactly where she is and anybody that’s helped her, to hold them accountable.”

Investigators consider Johnson dangerous and warn the public not to approach her. Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477.

Authorities say a reward of up to $11,000 is available for information leading to Johnson’s arrest.

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