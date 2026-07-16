President Donald Trump to visit metro Atlanta high school next week

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — President Donald Trump will make a visit to metro Atlanta next week.

The White House confirmed to Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that Trump will stop at Wheeler High School in Cobb County on Wednesday, July 22.

The president’s stop will focus on the new Trump Accounts investment program for children he announced earlier this month.

“President Trump is giving every American child a head start in life, a nest egg to grow up with, and a real stake in their own future through Trump Accounts,” White House spokeswoman Liz Huston said.

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