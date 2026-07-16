Georgia man caught trafficking nearly $1.4M in cocaine, meth and more

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia man was convicted on Wednesday on several charges of drug trafficking after he was caught with nearly $1.4 million worth of drugs.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman announced that Archie Zanders had been found guilty of trafficking cocaine, meth, ecstasy and marijuana, as well as RICO gang charges and gun charges.

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Countryman says this is the result of an eight-month investigation.

He says that last June, deputies and agents from the FBI and DEA executed nine search warrants and found:

108 pounds of marijuana

20 pounds of cocaine

78 grams of methamphetamine

158 oxycodone pills

117 ecstasy pills

11 firearms

The street value of all of the drugs seized is an estimated $1,391,785.

Zanders was sentenced to 40 years with the first 25 years to serve.

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