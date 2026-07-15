City leader’s DUI arrest unknown to officials before his retirement, they say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta city’s public works director resigned and got a glowing send off.

Now, the city of Forest Park says it had no idea he had been arrested for DUI in another county while driving a city vehicle.

Residents question when city leaders learned, LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00 p.m.

A spokesperson says they learned about the arrest three days after a July council meeting where city leaders praised Alton Matthews.

“We accepted the resignation today of one our executive leadership teams members,” Chief of Staff Pauline Warrior said at the July 6 council meeting at city hall.

Matthews attended the meeting where Warrior thanked him for his service to the city.

“I wanted to respectfully salute him for his time,” she said at the meeting.

One citizen said she was sad to see Matthews go.

“I wish I had known. I would have tried to talk you out of it,” she said to Matthews.

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