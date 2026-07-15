Sparks fly as surveillance video shows thief break into metro dealership, steal $100,000 SUV

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance video shows the moments when a man broke into a Cobb County car dealership and stole a $100,000 car.
The dealership is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that may lead to an arrest.
The video you need to see and why they think it may have been an inside job, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
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