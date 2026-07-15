75-year-old community volunteer shot in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — A 75-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning, according to East Point police.

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According to police, officers were called to the area of Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway around 9:41 a.m. on July 15 regarding what was initially reported as a fall injury.

East Point firefighters were responding to the scene when the call was upgraded to a person shot after first responders determined the victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Her identity was not released.

When officers arrived, the victim had already been placed in a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance and was receiving emergency medical treatment.

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Investigators said witnesses at the scene told officers they arrived after the shooting occurred and did not see what happened. Employees in the area who knew the victim told police she regularly visited the location to distribute food to members of the community.

Officers secured the scene and began searching the area for witnesses. Police said investigators reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and searched for additional evidence connected to the shooting.

East Point police detectives responded to take over the investigation, while crime scene technicians processed evidence at the scene.

Police said detectives remain in the area searching for physical evidence. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) K-9 unit was also called in to assist investigators.

Authorities have not released information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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