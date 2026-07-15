Person seriously injured in DeKalb County shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a person was seriously injured in a shooting in DeKalb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to DeKalb County police, officers responded to the 3400 block of Blazing Pine Path.

Officers said one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim’s age and identity have not yet been released.

DKPD is actively investigating the area and working to learn what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene. We’ll bring you the latest details beginning on Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group