5 charged in child sexual abuse investigation spanning multiple Georgia counties

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Five people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency child sexual abuse investigation led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Ware County Sheriff’s Office.

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The announcement was made Tuesday in Ware County, Ga. The investigation involves multiple victims across several counties.

The extensive inquiry, initiated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Ware County Sheriff’s Office, has identified eight victims to date, ranging in age from three to 13.

The crimes occurred in Ware County, Charlton County, Clinch County and Bacon County, according to the GBI.

The investigation began in early June of 2026 when the Ware County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joel Christopher Heath following child molestation allegations.

The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office then requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate those offenses, which led to further arrests.

The following suspects were arrested:

Heath, 42, of Blackshear, Ga., is charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child exploitation, and child molestation.

Theresa Bryant, 55, of Alma, Ga., is charged with sex trafficking, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and first-degree cruelty to a child.

Betty Sue Corbitt, 60, of Waycross, Ga., is charged with child exploitation.

Elizabeth Delk, 48, of Homerville, Ga., is charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child exploitation and child molestation.

Amber Lynn Hult, 45, of West Columbia, SC, is charged with sex trafficking, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, first-degree cruelty to a child, and incest.

Heath, Delk and Corbitt were booked into the Ware County Jail. Bryant was booked into the Bacon County Jail. Hult was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

The investigation is ongoing and has the potential to identify more victims.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation or other potential victims is encouraged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477.

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