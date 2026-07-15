Georgia man arrested for trying to skip fare in Calif. Turns out he was a convicted killer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who has been on the run since being convicted of killing a transgender woman in DeKalb County in 2024 has been arrested after police said he tried to skip out on a fare while trying to board a transit train in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Davonte Fore, 27, a known gang member, was convicted in 2024 for the killing of Skyler Gilmor in June 2021.

He was one of two members of a local gang who were ordered to murder her after the gang learned Gilmor was having a relationship with another gang member.

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Fore had been released on bond before the trial, despite the state’s opposition. Fore was present at the start of the trial but did not return to court.

He had been on the run ever since.

That changed on Tuesday when police with the Bay Area Rapid Transit system arrested Fore for fare evasion.

“Fore fled the scene and was apprehended several blocks from the station after a foot chase. Fore provided a false ID to officers, but a check of his fingerprints revealed his identity,” BART police said in a news release.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for comment on this arrest, and we are working to learn when Fore may be extradited back here to Georgia.

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