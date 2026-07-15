FIFA World Cup: Argentina, England clash in Atlanta semifinal for spot in final against Spain

ATLANTA — Atlanta will host its eighth and final 2026 FIFA World Cup match on Wednesday as defending champion Argentina and England meet in the semifinal.

The winner advances to face Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday. The loser will face France in the third-place match on Saturday.

Kickoff at Atlanta Stadium is set for 3 p.m. There will be enhanced security and additional road closures for today’s match.

LIVE Team 2 Coverage prepares you for the security and traffic impacts, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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ARGENTINA AND ENGLAND PATHS TO SEMIFINALS

Argentina won all three of its group stage matches to take Group J. In the knockout rounds, La Albiceleste survived scares from Cabo Verde and Egypt and defeated Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

England won two of its three group stage matches to take Group L. The Three Lions knocked out Democratic Republic of Congo and co-host Mexico before outlasting Norway in the quarterfinals.

Both teams have already won matches at Atlanta Stadium.

If Argentina advances, it will have the chance to become only the third country to win back-to-back World Cup titles. For England, making it to final would give it a shot of the World Cup “coming home” for first time since 1966.

FIFA FAN FEST ATLANTA

The FIFA Fan Fest will be open on Wednesday for the semifinal match. The gates open at 12 p.m. and the celebration will last throughout the night with a special closing ceremony.

A limited number of general admission, general admission plus and VIP passes remain here.

Decatur Watch Fest will also open for the semifinal. Fans do not need a ticket to attend. You can also find other watch parties at the Battery Atlanta in Cobb County and Mega Watchfest at Arena at Southlake in Clayton County.

ATLANTA STADIUM TICKETS AND GATES

The stadium gates will open three hours before kickoff. FIFA encourages fans to give themselves enough time to get through security and in case any ticket issues come up at the gate.

Here are the Atlanta Stadium entrances that fans can use.

Entrance A: Postell Street, closest to the Vine City Station

Entrance B: Northside Drive

Entrance C: Magnolia Street

Entrance D: Just off Andrew Young International Boulevard and Magnolia Street

Entrance E: Andrew Young International Boulevard

Entrance F: Centennial Olympic Park Drive (Not accessible)

Entrance G: On the other side of the Silver Deck and entrance F (Not accessible)

There are still tickets available on FIFA’s website.

GETTING TO STADIUM OR FAN FEST

All parking passes must be pre-purchased and only people with match tickets can buy them, according to FIFA. You can find what parking is available near Atlanta Stadium here. The parking lots will open four hours before kickoff.

Atlanta Stadium will have rideshare areas on Broad Street between Trinity Avenue and Mitchell Street. There will also be accessible pickup and drop-off areas at GWCC Bus Lane C (Entrances B & C) and the Transportation Terminal (Entrance E).

If you’re heading to the match or Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park, you can also take MARTA.

There are two MARTA stations next to the stadium: SEC District (formerly known as CNN Center/GWCC station) and Vine City. Fans can also walk from Peachtree Center or Five Points stations to Fan Fest.

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