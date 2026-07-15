Check your tickets! One lucky Georgian just won $4 million

ATLANTA — One Georgia Lottery player is waking up a multimillionaire.

During Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing on Channel 2, no one matched all the numbers and took home the $637 million jackpot.

But one player in Georgia did match all five white balls and had a four times multiplier on their ticket, making it worth a whopping $4 million.

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Channel 2 Action News is working to learn where the winning ticket was sold.

Since no one won the big jackpot, it goes up to an estimated $672 million for Friday night’s drawing.

If Friday is too far, the Powerball jackpot is up to $498 million and you’ll have a chance to walk away with that cash in Wednesday night’s drawing.

You can catch all the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots LIVE on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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