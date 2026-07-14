Child shot in hand during accidental gun discharge, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a reported accidental discharge of a gun that left a child injured Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.

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Officers responded to the incident at a home in the 2600 block of Springdale Road SW.

A child suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police.

Police said the child is alert, conscious and breathing. The child’s age and identity have not been released.

Authorities said the shooting is believed to have been accidental.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

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