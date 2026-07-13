Worker at mental health facility sexually assaulted teen multiple times, warrant says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A warrant says a worker at a mental health facility sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at least three times.

Investigators say Ridgeview Institute caught the suspect on security cameras enter the victim’s room on 10 separate occasions and said his timecard shows he clocked in two hours before his shift.

Police say the mother, not the facility, reported it, LIVE on Channel 2 at 4:00 p.m.

Jalen Pugh has been charged with crimes including sexual assault, aggravated child molestation and statutory rape.

The teen’s mother said she was assaulted the day after she was admitted to the facility April 10.

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