Meth, Marriage, Chainsaw: Couple accused of burning meth in toaster, greeting deputies with chainsaw

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says a man and wife are both in the county jail facing a slew of charges related to methamphetamine and child cruelty.

HCSO said deputies went to the home of Adam and Brittany Hollis on Wednesday to serve a search warrant for a drug investigation.

At the Hollis home, investigators found the husband and wife in a shed on the property, telling them they were there for a lawful search.

The Hollises refused to open the door.

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According to the sheriff’s office, investigators at the scene learned “Adam Hollis was inside the shed burning methamphetamine in a toaster oven” to try to destroy evidence as his wife tried to delay deputies coming inside.

When they pushed through the door, Adam Hollis “moved toward the door armed with a running chainsaw with the blade actively moving,” but he dropped the power tool when ordered, and no one was hurt.

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While they continued searching the property, deputies found a variety of different narcotics, including:

23 grams of meth

41 assorted pills (alprazolam/Xanax, clonazepam/Klonopin, oxycodone and acetaminophen)

Less than 1 oz marijuana

Deputies said all of the drugs they found were packaged for sale.

At the home at the property, deputies found the couple’s child, who is younger than 14, alone inside. The home had no power and all of the floors, including the child’s bedroom, were covered in excrement.

The Hollises both face felony charges of:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Sale of methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Possession of Schedule II drug with intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance

Possession of Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute

Tampering with evidence

Child cruelty in the second degree

Deputies said Adam Hollis was also charged with aggravated assault on an officer while Brittany Hollis faces other charges for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

As of Monday morning, both Hollises are still in custody at the Hall County Jail, deputies said.

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