Rapper arrested in Georgia county on Fulton County homicide charges

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities arrested a rapper late Saturday night in Lamar County on an outstanding Fulton County homicide warrant.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Tavorian Lindsey, also known as the rapper Lil Toonk, of Lithonia, with the help of Fulton County Sheriff’s office, on an outstanding homicide charges.

He was taken into custody without incident. He was then turned over to Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies and is currently held at the Fulton County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found weapons, including rifles and handguns, and other evidence.

During the operation, law enforcement also recovered multiple firearms, including rifles and a handgun, along with additional evidence.

Sheriff Brad White praised his team for their professionalism.

“The successful apprehension of this homicide suspect is a direct result of the strong partnership between our agencies and the dedication of the men and women who serve our communities every day,” White said. “We are proud to assist our law enforcement partners in bringing violent offenders into custody safely.”

According to the Fulton County inmate information, Lindsey is in custody for a May 6, 2024, incident.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for a mug shot.

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