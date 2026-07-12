Scaffolding falls off contentious high-rise in downtown Atlanta, extent of damage unclear

ATLANTA — Damage at a long-abandoned high-rise had debris on part of 14th Street Sunday afternoon.

At the Campanile Building, now called The Midtowne, scaffolding and other pieces fell off the building.

Coming up at Channel 2 Action News at 6, neighbors weigh in on the damaged building.

While the building is located on Peachtree Street, the property abuts 14th Street as well, in downtown Atlanta.

The property has been a source of contention for neighbors and the Atlanta City Council due to its stalled development and renovation.

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Channel 2 Action News has covered how the building was purchased in 2021 by the real estate company of John Dewberry, and work to redevelop petered off until its permits for construction expired in October.

In June, the city council officially made the building at 1155 Peachtree Street the first target of a 2024 ordinance to hit blight properties with a 25X property tax increase to discourage leaving problem properties unaddressed.

The building’s issues even drew the ire of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens after the city put safety warnings at the site following the expiration of its permits.

Channel 2 Action News was told by viewers about the collapsed scaffolding, and what the viewer described as part of the building’s wall, Sunday afternoon.

Details on what caused the collapse weren’t immediately clear. Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue for more information.

Efforts to reach the building’s owners or representatives of them were unsuccessful.

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