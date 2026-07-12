FAA issues ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson due to thunderstorms

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to thunderstorms in the area.

The federal agency has a ground stop in place until 2:30 p.m, but that could change as storms come through the metro Atlanta area.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said earlier on Sunday that there would be a chance for scattered storms or even isolated severe storms Sunday afternoon.

According to the FAA, there is a 30 to 60% chance of the ground stop being extended.

The FAA reported that there were more than 900 delays as of about 1 p.m., with the average time being 40 minutes and the maximum so far being 75 minutes.

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