Police investigation underway in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a situation in southeast Atlanta.
Channel 2 Action News has a team on the way to learn more about the situation.
Details about the incident were not immediately available but officers are gathering information at a location on Mt. Zion Road.
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