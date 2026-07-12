Police investigation underway in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a situation in southeast Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News has a team on the way to learn more about the situation.

Details about the incident were not immediately available but officers are gathering information at a location on Mt. Zion Road.

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