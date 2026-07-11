DeKalb development agency approves $3M grant for Belvedere Plaza redevelopment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Decide DeKalb Development Authority last month approved a grant of up to $3 million to support the redevelopment of Belvedere Plaza Shopping Center in unincorporated South DeKalb. This investment aims to transform nearly 90,000 square feet of vacant retail space, attract new national tenants and restore full-service grocery access along the Memorial Drive corridor.

The grant, approved during the Board’s June meeting, is part of a $24.3 million redevelopment project by Hutton, designed to reposition the 26.3-acre shopping center following the closure of its largest tenant, Kroger, in June 2025.

The approved Tax Allocation District Urban Renewal Fund grant represents approximately 12.3% of the total project cost and aligns with the long-term redevelopment goals of the Avondale/Columbia Drive TAD, which was established in 2004.

The Avondale/Columbia Drive TAD was created to stimulate reinvestment, eliminate blight, expand the tax base and improve quality of life throughout the Memorial Drive corridor.

The county said Belvedere Plaza at 3507 Memorial Drive, is strategically positioned at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Columbia Drive, an area identified as a priority for revitalization within the TAD Redevelopment Plan.

DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson noted the investment reflects DeKalb County’s strategic approach to redevelopment and economic growth.

“Decide DeKalb’s Board approval of this investment reflects the progressive and intentional approach to the next phase of redevelopment in this important corridor,” Cochran-Johnson said. “By leveraging public resources to encourage substantial private investment, we are helping create the conditions for long-term economic vitality while improving access to services and amenities that residents deserve.”

The $24.3 million redevelopment project will transform approximately 89,780 square feet of vacant retail space. The former Kroger space will be subdivided into three new retail spaces measuring approximately 9,000, 30,600 and 26,000 square feet. An additional vacant area within the center will be converted into a 24,180-square-foot grocery store.

Tiffany Wills, vice president of Redevelopment and Strategic Initiatives for Decide DeKalb, emphasized the purpose of redevelopment. “Redevelopment is about creating opportunities where market challenges have limited investment,” Wills said.

The redevelopment includes extensive tenant space renovations, façade improvements, roof repairs, parking lot resurfacing and site enhancements. This is designed to modernize the shopping center and position it for long-term success.

Once a major retail destination for central DeKalb County, the corridor has experienced decades of disinvestment, increasing vacancies and limited commercial growth, with the loss of Kroger creating an urgent need for neighborhood-serving retail and grocery options.

Jennifer Greer, chief development officer at Hutton, the project’s developer, described the broader impact of the investment. “This project represents far more than the renovation of an aging shopping center—it is a revitalizing investment in the future of this community,” Greer said. She added that Hutton understands transformative projects require “vision, perseverance and a tenacious commitment to seeing them through.” Greer stated that Belvedere Plaza has long served as a commercial anchor for surrounding neighborhoods and the redevelopment will restore access to quality retail amenities, attract new private investment and create meaningful economic opportunities for residents.

The project is expected to generate at least 250 construction jobs and 100 permanent jobs, creating a total of 350 jobs upon completion. As a condition of the award, the developer will use commercially reasonable efforts to secure a full-service grocery store as one of the project’s four anchor tenants. Should those efforts prove unsuccessful, the approved TAD award will be reduced by $600,000.

Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2026, following permitting and financial closing. Project completion is expected in spring 2027, with tenant occupancy occurring throughout 2027.

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