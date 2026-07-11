Strong to severe storms possible across north Georgia this weekend

ATLANTA — Don’t forget your sunscreen, as hot and humid conditions will continue across north Georgia this weekend, bringing a chance of scattered storms. Some of which could become strong to severe.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the greatest risk for severe weather is in far north Georgia, where there’s a level 2 out of 5 risk.

The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are also expected.

On Sunday and Monday, more scattered storms with isolated severe storms are possible.

Temperatures will cool slightly by Monday, with highs dropping into the mid-80s. However, the relief from the heat will be short-lived, with the brief cooldown expected to last only through Tuesday before warmer temperatures return.

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