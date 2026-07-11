Apalachee school shooting: Colt Gray scheduled to appear for plea, sentencing hearing

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — New court documents are sharing more details on when accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray will have his scheduled sentencing hearing.

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According to court documents, Colt Gray, will appear at the Barrow County Courthouse on July 24 for a non-negotiated plea and sentencing hearing.

This comes after Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm ordered on Wednesday that Colt Gray’s trial be held in Columbia County, which is located near Augusta.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin on Oct. 13 using jurors from Columbia County.

The order stated the trial was expected to last no more than three weeks.

Colt Gray, then 14, is accused of opening fire inside Apalachee High School, killing four people: students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn and teachers Ricky Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie.

Last month, Judge Primm gave Colt Gray a July 15 deadline to enter a guilty plea.

He faces 55 charges, including cruelty to children, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, felony murder and malice murder.

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Earlier this year, his father, Colin Gray, was found guilty on 27 charges, including second-degree murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

Colin Gray was accused of giving his son the AR-style rifle used in the mass shooting as a Christmas gift, despite knowing Colt Gray had previously threatened harm against another school.

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