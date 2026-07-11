Teens charged after shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex.

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On Saturday, Atlanta police announced that investigators found probable cause to charge D’keiman Carter, 17, and a 16-year-old boy for their involvement in the homicide that happened Friday in the area of Angier Ave. and Boulevard NE.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Grady Memorial Detention Center.

The pair will be charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

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All four victims in the shooting were taken to the hospital, where an 18-year-old was pronounced dead.

Two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, and a 23-year-old woman remain in the hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unclear. Their identities have not yet been released.

Details on what led up to the shooting and possible suspects have not been released.

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