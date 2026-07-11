Child’s report leads to conviction of Paulding man charged with sexual exploitation

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County jury found a metro Atlanta man guilty of sexual exploitation of children last month.

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A judge sentenced Jacob Christain Marr, 27, of Dallas, on June 30, to 20 years, with 15 years to be served in confinement.

Marr’s conviction and sentence stem from an investigation launched after a child under the age of 16 reported that the defendant possessed electronic materials depicting a minor engaged in an explicit sexual act.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation on June 12, 2024. Law enforcement testimony during the trial detailed the scope of their work and the electronic evidence uncovered in the case.

The trial lasted two days. The jury deliberated for several hours before returning the guilty verdict against Marr.

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District Attorney Robert S. Lane, for the Paulding Judicial Circuit, expressed pride in the prosecution. Assistant District Attorney Christina Morgan Young prosecuted the case for the Paulding Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

“I am extremely proud of Ms. Morgan Young’s tenacity in ensuring that sex offenders are held fully accountable for their horrible crimes,” Lane said. “This office is committed to protecting children, holding predators accountable, and restoring trust in our justice system. Justice will be delivered in Paulding County. Our office remains steadfast in its mission: to seek truth, do justice, and protect the most vulnerable among us.”

The sentence also includes all statutorily required provisions for the special supervision of a sex offender.

Marr will serve the first 15 years of his 20-year sentence in confinement with the Department of Corrections.

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