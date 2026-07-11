MLB Draft updates: Braves draft picks, local talent drafted

PHILADELPHIA — The 2026 MLB Draft is officially underway in Philadelphia. The first four rounds will last through the end of Saturday night with Rounds 5-20 set for Sunday.

The Atlanta Braves have five picks on Saturday (No. 9, No. 26, No. 48, No. 84 and No. 112). And then there’s the local talent from Georgia college and high school baseball teams hoping to hear their name called.

This list will be updated over the next two days. Check back for updates.

LOCAL TALENT TAKEN EARLY

Gwinnett County native and Georgia Tech star Vahn Lackey is heading to Minnesota. The Twins drafted the Johnny Bench Award winner with the No. 3 overall pick.

Lackey is tied for the highest draft pick in Georgia Tech program history.

Other local talent projected to go in the first round includes Drew Burress, a Warner Robins native and Lackey’s Georgia Tech teammate, and Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson, who won the Golden Spikes Award.

Vahn Lackey Vahn Lackey speaks after 2026 NCAA regional game against Oklahoma.

ATLANTA BRAVES PICKS

No. 9: TBD

No. 26: TBD

No. 48: TBD

No. 84: TBD

No. 112: TBD

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