Garth Brooks returns to roots, hits the road for new tour

Garth Brooks is once again hitting the road and will be performing in arenas all across the country.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer will kick off his Blame It All On My Roots tour with two nights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Aug. 21 and 22. The rest of the dates have not been released.

He’s calling it his “retro arena era” and will harken back to his 1996 Drum Pod tour, which “redefined what a live show could be, and what it could leave behind” and was the basis of the Double Live album.

He said the Drum Pod will return for the new tour and will once again record the performances for his “Killer Live” release.

“Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box,” Brooks said. “The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal.”

Brooks retired in 2000 but returned to the stage in 2009 for a series of shows at the Wynn Las Vegas, and he had several other tours and residencies, including his final one, which wrapped last year, Billboard reported.

Tickets for the Indianapolis dates go on sale on Ticketmaster on July 17 at 10 a.m. ET. There are no pre-sales or advance box office sales. All tickets will go on sale at the same time, according to the tour website.

0 of 11 Garth Brooks through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 16: Garth Brooks performs onstage for the class of 2022 medallion ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 16, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music H) Garth Brooks through the years WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Singer Garth Brooks performs during the inauguration ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Garth Brooks through the years WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images) (Shannon Finney/Getty Images) Garth Brooks through the years FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Co-hosts Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton speak onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Garth Brooks through the years WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: Garth Brooks attends the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on May 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) (Paul Morigi/Getty Images) Garth Brooks through the years FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Co-host Garth Brooks speaks onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Garth Brooks through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 13: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Garth Brooks speaks onstage at 'A Conversation with Garth Brooks' during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 13, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Garth Brooks through the years KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 29: Country artist Garth Brooks throws out the first pitch prior to a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) (Ed Zurga/Getty Images) Garth Brooks through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 26: Garth Brooks speaks onstage during NSAI 2023 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) Garth Brooks through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 04: Garth Brooks speaks at the 2023 Music City Walk of Fame Induction ceremony at Music City Walk of Fame on May 04, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

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